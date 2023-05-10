Edna Jean Archer (nee Hughes) Published 10:05 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Edna Jean Archer (nee Hughes), 93 of Green Bay, passed away on May 6. She was born Dec. 24, 1929 to the late Fred B. and Alta R. Hughes of Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

She was a proud registered nurse working for Dr. John Wyman of Bethesda, Maryland, completing her career happily working for many years in Student Health Services at Longwood University.

Edna was a dedicated member of Bagby Memorial Baptist Church, spending many years singing in the alto section of the choir while making numerous cherished friends along the way.

Email newsletter signup

Known for her fried chicken, eggplant parmesan and pound cake, she was an excellent cook and took great satisfaction in feeding her family and guests. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting (every family member received one of her beautiful afghans), playing the piano and organ.

She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother “MomMom”, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

She is survived by a son, Dr. Thomas P. Archer (Sharon) from Franklin, North Carolina; a daughter, Noreen Archer Strylowski (Joseph) from New Windsor, Maryland; a sister, Rebecca Bound from Green Bay; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice P. Archer; her parents; a brother and an infant sister.

Her love for her family was eternal. As her memory faded, she told her grandson, “I don’t know who you are, but I know that I love you.”

With a twinkle in her eye and a shaking of her finger, she would often say, “You’ll never forget me.” And that is so very true.

A family visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 1-2 p.m., in Puckett Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow starting at 2:30 p.m., at Bagby Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.