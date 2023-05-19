Prince Edward Democrats choose candidates Published 10:27 am Friday, May 19, 2023

The Prince Edward County Democratic Committee (PECDC) now have their eight candidates selected for the November election. As there was only one candidate filing in each race, there was no convention as originally planned.

Instead, the eight members just advance. That includes:

• Prince Edward Clerk of the Circuit Court — Lynnette Coe

• Prince Edward Commissioner of the Revenue — Edna “Reba” Goldman

• Prince Edward Commonwealth Attorney — Megan Clark

• Prince Edward Sheriff — Robert Goldman

• Prince Edward Treasurer — Donna Nunnally

• Prince Edward Board of Supervisors District 101 — Peter Gur

• Prince Edward Board of Supervisors District 401 — Odessa Pride

• Prince Edward Board of Supervisors District 801 — Patti Cooper-Jones

Patsy Watson, Chair of the PEDC, said that she is “excited to work hard to get our candidates elected. Two candidates will be challengers, Peter Gur and Robert Goldman, and we look forward to meeting voters and introducing our candidates. Six of the candidates are incumbents and will build on their time and records of service along with their excellent work on behalf of the citizens of Prince Edward County.”