Death Notices for Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Gloria Marshall, 80 of Rice, passed away April 24. Funeral service was held on Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m., at the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel. Interment was in the Trinity Memorial Gardens. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment served the family.

Annie L. Wright Branch, 67 of Farmville, passed away April 19. Funeral service was held on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment served the family.

Vera Willis Banks, 84 of Fork Union, passed away April 22. Funeral service was held on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m., at Thessalonia Baptist Church, Bremo Bluff. Interment was in the Gravel Hill Community Cemetery, Fork Union. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

Rev. Furman L. Joye, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep, taking the heavenly flight to be with Jesus. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckett.com.