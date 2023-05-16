Death Notices for Wednesday, May 16, 2023 Published 10:50 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Sherby Jean Eppes Lee, 60 of Burkeville, passed away May 10. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m., at High Rock Baptist Church, Rice. Interment will be in the Trinity Memorials Gardens, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Rev. Furman Joye, 92 of Prospect, passed away April 19. There will be a memorial service held on Thursday, May 18, at 2 p.m., at Heritage Baptist Church, Farmville.

William Snead Dandridge, 80 of Dillwyn, died Friday, May 12. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 19, at 2 p.m., at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, with interment in Buckingham Community Cemetery.

Hildred Lee Booker Arvine, 95 of Green Bay, passed away May 5. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m., at Levi Baptist Church, Green Bay. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Mary Watkins McCargo, 92 of Reston, passed away May 8. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at 11 a.m., at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Leesburg. Interment will be in the Mount Zion Community Cemetery, Leesburg. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral establishment is serving the family.

For any questions regarding obituaries, please contact (434) 394-0398 or email obits@farmvilleherald.com