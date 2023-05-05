Death Notices for Friday, May 5, 2023

Published 3:55 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Death Notices

See below for today’s death notices.

Carrie Sue Perkins Spencer, 95 of Buckingham, passed away April 30. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m., at Oak Hill Baptist Church, Buckingham. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family. 

Gillie Flournoy Armstead, 80 of Farmville, passed away April 26. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, at noon, at First Rock Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family. 

Email newsletter signup

For any questions please call (434) 394-0398 or email obits@farmvilleherald.com.

More Obituaries

Brenda Elliott Johns

Charlie Morris Hendricks Jr.

Death Notices for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Sarah Gormus Davis

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections