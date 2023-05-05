Death Notices for Friday, May 5, 2023 Published 3:55 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Carrie Sue Perkins Spencer, 95 of Buckingham, passed away April 30. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m., at Oak Hill Baptist Church, Buckingham. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Gillie Flournoy Armstead, 80 of Farmville, passed away April 26. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, at noon, at First Rock Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions please call (434) 394-0398 or email obits@farmvilleherald.com.