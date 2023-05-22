Cumberland Notebook: Library moves forward, VFD gives update Published 1:01 am Monday, May 22, 2023

According to Glenn Mozingo, chair of the board of trustees, the Cumberland library is regaining some of its momentum as it’s in its third month without a library director. Mozingo gave an update during the May meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors.

The library is adding an average of 125 books and DVDs to collect each month. They are also getting more audiobooks and large print books as those are always in demand. The library is also making some upgrades as it retires some of its computers that are no longer keeping up.

They are also adding three security cameras to the parking lot in order to be proactive instead of reactive due to its isolated location. They are also simplifying the process to get a library card by reducing it to only one form of identification needed.

Email newsletter signup

The summer reading program will return this year. Beth Newton, a retired teacher from Chesterfield, has volunteered to chair it this year. Along with Newton, the Garden Club is also going to help with the program.

According to Mozingo, there haven’t been a lot of applications for the new librarian position due to the market being very competitive right now. They plan to alter the position from library director to library manager as it will require less experience and enlarge the applicant pool.

“We also are going to redesign that job to remove some of the accounting functions such as payroll and accounts payable from the library manager and move them to a part-time position,” said Mozingo. “They don’t require a lot of skill but they do take some time that the library manager doesn’t need to be doing.”

They are also advertising for a part-time position, which currently has two applicants, to help staff during the summer.

An average month for Cumberland VFD

According to Fire Chief Andy Aigner, call data for April was average for the last couple of months. Looking at Emergency Medical Services (EMS) data, 23040 is still making up 60% of the calls with an 11-minute average call time. The 23901 zipcode makes up 17% of the calls with a 15-minute average call time and 23027 is the remaining 15% with a 16-minute call time. They are closely monitoring Randolph as this is its first month in operation.

Aigner is continuing to work with the volunteer chiefs to get the response maps corrected. They have broken it down by tax map boxes breaking down the three districts into 112 sections.

“Once it’s all done when the dispatcher takes the call and hits the enter button it will tell the dispatcher exactly what to send based on to what’s available in the system,” said Aigner.

Aigner has also worked with surrounding counties so now it will grab the three closest stations no matter where they are. Everyone is also redesigning the same way.