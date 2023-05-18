Cumberland High girls win district track championship Published 2:02 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

A group of seniors led the way Wednesday for the Cumberland High girls, as the Lady Dukes won the 2023 James River District Track & Field Championship. Competing at Nottoway High, the team finished with 188 points, more than 50 ahead of second place Prince Edward County, which finished with 131.

“An awesome feat with this amazingly special group, tremendous administration support from (athletic director), assistant coach all the way to the superintendent,” said Kenneth Jasey. He works as the head track coach for Cumberland High.

It was Nalonda Henderson and Lakyra Bartee leading the way for the Lady Dukes. Bartee, named the female runner of the year, won in the 100 meter hurdles, while placing second in the 200 and 400 meter races. Henderson meanwhile won the district events in pole vault, long jump, discus and shot put, being named female field athlete of the year.

Email newsletter signup

“Right now, we’re just keeping the main thing the main thing,” Jasey said. “That’s one meet at a time, enroute to state championships!”

Cumberland High girls win on points

Prince Edward came in second, Buckingham County High finished third with 93 points, Central Lunenburg was fourth with 75, Nottoway was fifth with 31 and Randolph-Henry High finished sixth with 29, with Amelia County High coming in last with 25 points.

Meanwhile, on the boys side, Cumberland struggled, only scoring 2 points, thanks to an effort from Corey Frye in the discus. Buckingham County won on the boys side with 169.50 points, with Central Lunenburg second at 137.50. Nottoway finished third, Prince Edward High was fourth with 70, Randolph-Henry finished fifth with 68 and Amelia County came in sixth with 56.

So what happens next?

Up next for the Cumberland High girls and Buckingham boys is a road trip to Sussex Central High for regional championships.