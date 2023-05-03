Coy W. Leatherwood Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

departed this life on April 26, at the age of 86. He was born on April 22, 1937, near Worsham, to Clifford and Zelma Lewis Leatherwood. Coy grew up in Prince Edward County and attended school there until joining the United States Air Force at the age of 17. Shortly thereafter, he married Anna Frances O’Bryant and continued his 21-year military journey, retiring as Master Sergeant.

During his career in the Air Force, he amassed over 30,000 hours as a flight engineer, flying in and out of bases all over the world. Flights in and out of Vietnam were routine.

After his Air Force career, he returned home and served Prince Edward County as Building Inspector for 40 years.

Coy was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruby L. Fumea and his brother, Bobbie Leatherwood.

He is survived by his son, Ron Leatherwood; his granddaughter, Tara Gilliam; great-granddaughter, Olivia; his former wife, Frances Leatherwood; his siblings, Mae Goforth, Ann Goforth, Jack Leatherwood and Tommie Leatherwood as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. The interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.