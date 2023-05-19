College students honored with ROTC medals Published 10:47 am Friday, May 19, 2023

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was pleased to award the ROTC Gold Medal and Certificate to two local college students.

Hampden-Sydney College student Cadet Andrew Davis and Longwood University student Cadet Shahmique Cromwell were presented with the medals at a small ceremony at Longwood University on April 28.

The ROTC Gold Medal and Certificate is awarded to a graduating college or university student being commissioned in one of the U.S. Armed Forces and who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps.