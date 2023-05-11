Church and Community Calendar: Week of Friday, May 12, 2023 Published 2:48 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MAY 11

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host pop, punk and emo band What’s My Age Again? on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 12

MOTHER’S DAY DINNER FUNDRAISER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Mother’s Day Baked Potato and Salad Bar Dinner fundraiser on Friday, May 12. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with donations taken at the door. Tickets for the raffle are $5 for 1 and $10 for three. A number of different gifts will be available to win through raffle.

WOMEN’S WOODS SKILLS — Bear Creek Lake State Park, located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland, will hold an event for women on Friday, May 12. Women aged 18 or older are invited to come to the park and enjoy a day of outdoor nature activities. Events include basic archery, a two-mile hike over uneven terrain, paddling on the lake and an introduction to snakes. Residents are asked to bring a packed lunch and wear comfortable closed-toe shoes. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the park’s archery range and continue at various locations around the park, ending by 4 p.m.

MAY 13

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church will hold a community breakfast on Saturday, May 13. The meal will begin at 7:30 a.m., with Alan Epps as the special speaker.

SENIOR CLASSIC GOLF TOURNAMENT — The 2023 Senior Classic at the Manor Golf Club will take place on Saturday, May 13, beginning with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. This is a two-man shamble, with an entry fee of $160 per team. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. Teams ages 50-59 will play from the white tees. Those ages 60-69 will play from the green tees and those ages 70 and up will play from the red tees. To sign up, call 434-392-2244.

PLANT SALE — The Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 13. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Reid’s Supermarket in Dillwyn.

CHICKEN BBQ — The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a chicken BBQ and yard sale on Saturday, May 13 at the fire house on Route 13. The yard sale starts at 9 a.m., with chicken halves and dinners ready by noon. The cost is $9 per half and $13 per dinner. Proceeds benefit the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

PRAYER BREAKFAST — The women of Safe Haven Christian Ministries, located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin, will hold a prayer breakfast on Saturday, May 13. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, with guest speaker Rev. Diane Terry-Cotman of Richmond.

FIRST RESPONDERS EVENT — Piedmont Senior Resources will hold a first responders event on Saturday, May 13. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prince Edward County Middle School, where residents, both adults and children, can learn more about local first responders. The Dillwyn Fire Department, Prince Edward Fire Department, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office and the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to answer questions.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country group The Nashville Nights Band on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 14

DEACONESS/MISSIONARY CELEBRATION — Midway Baptist Church will celebrate its Deaconess and Missionary Ministry on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The guest minister will be Minister Brenda Nash, associate minister of Unity Community Church in Powhatan. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

GUEST MINISTER — New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, May 14 service. Rev. Silas Blanton will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MINUTE FOR MISSION — College Church at Hampden-Sydney will hold a Minute on Mission presentation during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, May 14. Pat Payne of Heart of Virginia Free Clinic will discuss the group’s work in providing health care for people in Prince Edward County and surrounding areas.

MAY 15

NAACP MEETING — The Prince Edward County branch of the NAACP will meet at the Moton Museum, located at 420 Griffin Blvd in Farmville on Monday, May 15. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

MAY 18

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Better By Tuesday on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 20

TURTLE DAY — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park will host a celebration of turtles on Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the park. Scheduled presenters include biologist Meagan Thomas from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and a representative from Central Virginia Reptile Rescue. Ranger Myrtle, an animal ambassador for the park, will be attending. There will be turtle-themed games, turtle face painting and a selfie-station with wearable turtle shells. Turtle-themed merchandise will be available for sale. Activities are free but the regular $7 parking fee applies.

MAY CRUISE-IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its May Cruise-In on Saturday, May 20. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. Bring your classic or antique car to show or just drop by. A 50/50 raffle will be held.

END OF SCHOOL COOKOUT — New Store Baptist Church, located at 8123 Crumptown Road in Farmville, will hold an end of the school year cookout from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A responsible adult is required to be with children at all times.

MAY 21

COMMUNITY OUTDOOR WORSHIP — Concord Baptist Church will hold an outdoor worship service on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A cookout will follow the service and people are invited to bring lawn chairs.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — St. Andrews Baptist Church in Cullen will celebrate the 30th ministerial anniversary of Rev. Dr. Maurice and First Lady Beatrice Finney on Sunday, May 21 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Church in Blackstone will deliver the message. A meal will be served afterward.

WOMEN’S DAY — Pilgrim Baptist Church’s Women’s Ministry will hold their annual Women’s Day event on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3 p.m. Minister Yvette Mosby will deliver the message. The church is located at 9001 South Genito Road in Jetersville.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will celebrate their 126th anniversary as a congregation on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3 p.m. Rev. Darlene Bland, associate minister at Mt. Pero Baptist Church will deliver the message, with guest music by her church choir. Lunch will be served after morning worship.

PIG PICKIN’ — Concord Baptist Church will hold a ‘pig pickin’ at their recreation field. Children’s and youth activities will begin at 4 p.m., with the meal ready at 5:30 p.m.

MAY 22

PRINCE EDWARD DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE — Do you have a question about local government? Dr. Celia Carroll, associate professor of government and foreign affairs at Hampden-Sydney College will speak at the next meeting of the Prince Edward Democratic Committee. That will take place on Monday, May 22, beginning at 6 a.m. in the Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

MAY 26

MOAA MEETING — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on May 26. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former, retired military offered are invited.

JUNE 3

CHURCH YARD SALE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Road, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funds going to support our local and church charities.

JUNE 5

POTLUCK — A community potluck dinner will be held at the Curdsville Community Center, located at 122 School Road in Dillwyn, on Monday, June 5. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with Wendy McCaig, a Virginia Master Naturalist, speaking about all the many programs the Master Naturalists sponsor in the state.

JUNE 11- JUNE 15

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will have Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 15, beginning at 6 p.m. each night. There will be classes for everyone ages three to adult.

JUNE 25

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Macedonia Baptist Church will hold a special service celebrating 15 years of ministry for pastors Jimmy and Gloria Coleman. The service begins at 2:30 p.m.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

SOUP FOR THE SOUL — Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.