Published 4:53 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Charlie Morris Hendricks Jr. passed away unexpectedly on April 17, at CJW Medical Center located in Richmond. At the time of his passing, he was 74 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. “Charlie Morris”, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Cumberland. He accepted Christ at an early age being baptized and worshiping at his longtime family church, Petersville Baptist Church in New Canton.

He attended public schools in Cumberland County and graduated with the class of 1967. Shortly after graduation he was sworn into the United States Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Columbus seeing duty in the Mediterranean Sea. The ship visited numerous ports such as Naples, Italy; Athens, Greece and Valletta, Malta. Once back stateside in 1970, he completed his enlistment and was Honorably discharged at the rank of Seaman First Class. Shortly thereafter he began working at the United States Postal Service where he proudly served in multiple roles before retiring in 2005 after 35 years of dedicated service.

Charlie Morris is survived by his son, Jason Hendricks (his wife Shana, their two daughters; his granddaughters, Laila & Lauren).

He was predeceased by his siblings, Rosa Hendricks Evans and Barbara Hendricks Woodson; brother, Willie “Duke” Hendricks; mother, Ruby Woodson Hendricks and father, Charlie Morris Hendricks Sr.

He is loved and forever remembered by his sisters, Nellie Blanton (her husband Lynn) and Ruby Jones (her husband Jerry). He also leaves behind a host of loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Charlie Morris had an unwavering love of people, a magical way with words and a green thumb many could be jealous of! Leaving a lasting impression on everyone and everything he encountered. Never one for meeting a stranger, he was quick to strike up a conversation and before you knew it, it was as if you had known him your entire life. Among many things he will be most known for is having a kind heart to the very end as he sought to help many who were less fortunate than him even at his own expense. Thank you from all you touched and for all you’ve done, as you will forever be missed.