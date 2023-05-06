Chamber hears from Wise Ridge’s new owner Published 1:10 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

A large turnout of business owners, community leaders, and advocates marked the April meeting of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce. Ajay Patel, the new owner of Wise Ridge Country Store on US 15 South, was our guest speaker. He discussed his strategy for bringing in new and existing customers both at the new store and his existing business, Route 60 Convenience, east of Buckingham Court House. “Ajay has business acumen that is refreshing and his drive and innovation are quite impressive,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. Pictured are, from left, Sandra Moss, Ajay, Avi Patel, Bhumika Patel, Ruth Lyle and Jordan Miles.