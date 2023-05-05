Centra Southside team wins trophy

Published 6:37 am Friday, May 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Centra Southside team

The Centra Southside hospital team competed in their parent company’s quarterly awards and brought home a trophy this time. For the first quarter of 2023, the Hospitalists team won Centra’s Patient Experience Trophy. A hospitalist is a doctor who cares for inpatients, meaning they only work inside a specific hospital. These doctors have often completed their residency training in general internal medicine, pediatrics, neurology or obstetrics. Pictured are, from left, Dennis Brown, Case Management; Tom Angelo, CEO; Jody Hostetler, MD; Venkata Maddukuri, MD; Leslie Wiley, Patient Experience; Armand McGibbon, MD; and Claudia Meinhard, CNO.

