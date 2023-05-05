Centra Hospice honors Vietnam veteran Published 6:57 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Centra Hospice volunteers Betty Baskin, Fred Hill and Tom Crouse recently honored Vietnam veteran George Lacks with a We Honor Veterans certificate and pinning ceremony. We Honor Veterans is a national program which honors veteran hospice patients. Fred and Tom also provide veteran to veteran visits to our patients. If you are interested in becoming a We Honor Veterans volunteer, contact Centra Hospice volunteer coordinator, Robin McLane at 434-315-5052 or robin.mclane@centrahealth.com.