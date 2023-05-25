Buckingham deputies arrest suspect in New Canton shooting Published 1:14 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

NEW CANTON – One person is dead and a second is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in Buckingham County. Now, as the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, deputies have arrested a suspect in the case.

This all stems from an incident that took place on Wednesday, May 24. Deputies were called out to the 25000 block of North James Madison Highway in New Canton around 7 p.m., after reports came in of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, deputies found 31-year-old Dillwyn resident Devonte Nicholas dead of a gunshot wound in the front yard. Nearby and also shot, but still alive, deputies found a 32-year-old New Canton resident whose identity is currently not being disclosed. That man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. The wounds he suffered, also from a gun shot, are described as still being life threatening.

Email newsletter signup

As of Thursday afternoon, deputies had arrested a suspect in the case, identified as 31-year-old Floyd Chambers. Chambers is being held without bond at the jail until his next court hearing. That date has not been set as of Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (434) 969-1772.