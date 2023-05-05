Brenda Elliott Johns Published 5:53 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Brenda Elliott Johns departed this life on May 2, at the age of 69. She was born in Farmville on July 10, 1953. She retired in November 2015 from the Social Security Administration as District Manager after 45 and a half years of federal government service.

Brenda was predeceased by her parents, Caroll and Margaret Elliott and her sister, Daphne Hague.

She is survived by her husband, Lennis (Butch) Johns of 49 years; son, Ryan Johns (Nicole); grandsons, Jared Johns, Jordan Johns and Walker Mahan; brother, Cecil Elliott, many nieces and cousins, as well as, a special sister-in-law, Evelyn Moody.

Visitation was held Thursday, May 4, from 6-8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckett.com.