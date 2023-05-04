Book Club learns about the outdoors

Third Thursday Book ClubThe Third Thursday Book Club held its April meeting at the home of Lila Reach. Lee Woodruff, an avid outdoorsman who enjoys canoeing and kayaking, was the speaker. He is a member of the Friends of the Appomattox River and he shared his love of paddling on the recently renamed Lee Woodruff Blueway. This is a protected waterway maintained for recreational use that includes Wilck’s Lake, Buffalo Creek and the Appomattox River. Pictured are, from left, Lee Woodruff and Lila Reach.

