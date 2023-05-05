Board recognizes Students of the Month Published 4:53 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School

Board members at the meeting held on March 30.

• Frankie Rice, fourth grader at Cumberland Elementary School, son of Danielle Rice of Cartersville.

• Joelle Greene, fifth grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of James and Dominique Greene of Cumberland.

• Christopher Alvarez, eleventh grader at Cumberland High School, son of Guillermo Lorenzo and Adela Alvarez of Cumberland.

All three students are pictured here, from left, including Christopher Alvarez, Joelle Greene and Frankie Rice.