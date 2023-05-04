Bird Club holds season’s final program Published 7:09 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Stories from both here at home and across Africa will be the focus of the final Margaret Watson Bird Club meeting of the year. That’ll happen on Thursday, May 4, at the Farmville Presbyterian Church, located at 200 West Third Street.

The group will end its season with presentations from two members with unique experiences. Dr. Jimmy Gates will talk about his time in Africa, where he photographed a number of native birds. One of those, for example, is the Secretary Bird. They mate for life and therefore can usually be seen in pairs. Their preferred food is snakes.

Also presenting will be Chris Wood, who will share his experience of the year of the Irruption of Western Tanagers. Light refreshments start at 6:30 pm and the program starts at 7 p.m.