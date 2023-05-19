Betty L. Welch Published 9:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Betty L. Welch, 91 of Powhatan, passed away May 12. She was born in Athens, Alabama, daughter of the late Elmer W. Davis Sr. and Florence R. Brightwell.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Gwen Welch of Sophia, North Carolina, Charlene Williams of Cumberland and Melissa Welch of Powhatan; seven grandchildren, Jai Welch, Ray Morris (Megan), David Welch, Brittany Williams (Jacob), Alysha Morris (John), Brent Williams (Julie) and Harley Lee and eight great-grand children, Brantley, Liam, Bryce, Luke, Ryleigh, Harper, Kayleigh and Jack.

Betty married the late William Welch in 1954. She retired from the Department of Corrections after serving as a James River Correctional Officer.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Welch; her siblings, Elmer Davis Sr., Royce Davis, James Davis Sr., Wayne Davis, Nellie Lockaby and Bobbie Joe Davis.

Per her wishes a private family memorial will be scheduled for a later date with interment in Amelia Veteran’s Cemetery, Amelia. In place of flowers, please consider donating to your local hospice center, fire department or rescue squad on her behalf.

Online condolences may be made at www. bennettbardenfh.com.