A new manager for communications center Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

They removed the interim tag from Crystal Barton’s title. As of Monday, May 8, Barton was announced as the new full-time emergency communications manager for the Farmville Emergency Communications Center (ECC). Barton has 24 years of experience as a telecommunicator, moving to supervisor in the ECC and most recently as Interim Emergency Communications Manager. In a statement, town staff credited Barton with doing “a fantastic job for our 911 center in the past few months, working to complete several projects that were underway prior to her filling in as Interim Emergency Communications Manager.” Barton is pictured here on the right with Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington.