Wilkins named one of state’s top players Published 10:26 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Isaiah Wilkins was named one of the top basketball players in the state of Virginia this past week by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID). Wilkins was named to the VaSID All-State Second Team.

This season, Wilkins led Longwood in scoring and rebounding. He was incredibly consistent, as he averaged 13.3 points per game while scoring in double figures 25 times in 31 games. In addition, he averaged 5.7 rebounds per game. During the season he scored his 1,000th collegiate point

A team leader, he became the first player in program history to earn back-to-back All-Big South First Teams honors. In addition, he helped Longwood post back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in program history, regardless of competition level.

He was a rock throughout Big South play and scored in double figures 16 times in 18 league games while also garnering both of his double-doubles against league opponents.

Down the stretch of the season, he helped lead Longwood to a top two finish in the standings, and he scored in double figures in the team’s final eight games.

In his two seasons in Longwood, the Lancers claimed a Big South regular season title and tournament crown to earn a trip to the NCAA National Tournament. He joins former teammate Justin Hill as an all-state selection under head coach Griff Aldrich. It is the first time in more than a decade the Lancers have had players named All-State in back-to-back years.