Weekend storms change South Boston schedule Published 9:51 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

The storms that came through last Saturday caused several events to be postponed. That included the six-race Viny’s Italian Restaurant Race Night at South Boston Speedway.

“We made this decision early in an effort to save our loyal fans and competitors the time, effort, and expense of making the trip here to South Boston Speedway and then likely not being able to hold the event due to the weather,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears explained. “We never like to cancel an event, but we feel making a decision with regard to this event is in everyone’s best interest.”

The next event at South Boston Speedway will be the God’s Pit Crew Night Race event on Saturday night, May 6. Advance tickets purchased for the April 22 event will be honored for the May 6 event.

Six races are scheduled for the May 6 God’s Pit Crew Night Race event with twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division competitors headlining the night’s action. Also slated are a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25- lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division and a 20-lap race for the Mills Family Practice Champ Karts.

The tentative May 6 event schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Frontstretch spectator gates will open at 3:20 p.m. and practice starts at 3:30 p.m. Backstretch spectator and tailgate section gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying starts at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.