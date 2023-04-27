VFW honors community supporters Published 9:22 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

This year’s Teacher of the Year Recipient, given out by the VFW Post 7059 members, is April Remy. She was awarded a Certificate of Achievement and a check for $200 earlier this month by, from left, Flora Lord from VFW Auxiliary, Roger Remy, April Remy and Cdr. Lord.

Email newsletter signup

Corporal Rachel Herndon with the Farmville Police Department was honored in April by VFW Post 7059, given a plaque for her exemplary service to our community. Pictured here, from left, are Flora Lord from VFW Auxiliary, VFW Quartermasters Fred Hill, Officer Herndon and Cdr. Lord.

VFW Post 7059 gave Prince Edward County Deputy Sgt. Kimberly Green the Deputy of the Year Plaque earlier this month. Pictured are, from left, Chere Hill from VFW Post 7059 Auxiliary, VFW Quartermaster F. Hill, Deputy Green, Cdr. Lord, Flora Lord 7059 Auxiliary and Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps.