Tigers land No. 7 seed in tennis Published 11:15 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College has earned the No. 7 seed for the 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Tournament. As a result, the Tigers will travel to the No. 2 seed Averett University on Wednesday, April 26, to play at 2 p.m. in Danville.

The Tigers under Balkin completed the regular season with an overall record of 11-11, including 5-4 in the ODAC, to grab the seventh seed for this week’s conference tournament. H-SC has won its last three matches and five of the last seven overall. The Tigers advanced to the semifinal last season as a No. 3 seed, beating rival Randolph-Macon College in the quarterfinal before falling to the No. 2 seed last year Virginia Wesleyan University in the semifinals.

Averett has an overall record of 12-4 and is 8-1 in ODAC play. The Cougars are currently ranked No. 12 in the Atlantic South region by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with Averett taking the first matchup on March 18, 8-1.

Email newsletter signup

A LOOK AT THE TOURNAMENT

12-time defending ODAC champion Washington and Lee (14-5, 9-0) claimed the top spot and will take on eighth-seeded Randolph Macon (7-6, 3-6) in quarterfinal action. In the other two quarterfinals, No. 3 seed Shenandoah (12-5, 7-2) will host No. 6 seed Guilford (7-9, 5-4) and No. 4 seed Virginia Wesleyan (9-6, 6-3) will play host to No. 5 seed Lynchburg (12-6, 6-3). All quarterfinal matches will take place on Wednesday, April 26, with the home court going to the higher seed in each matchup.

The ODAC semifinal and championship will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, at Washington and Lee’s Outdoor Tennis Courts. The semifinals on Saturday, April 29, will take place at times yet to be determined., while the ODAC championship is tabbed for Sunday, April 30 at a time yet to be determined. With a win over Averett, H-SC would take on the winner of Guilford and Shenandoah.