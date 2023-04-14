The Word: About Easter and temples Published 5:27 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

A belated Happy Easter!

Few words ever spoken convey the hope and joy of those uttered by the angelic messenger on that first Easter morning: “Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen” (Luke 24:1-9).

Because Jesus Christ conquered death, we will all be resurrected: “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:22).

The Book of Mormon affirms the resurrection that awaits all people: “The death of Christ shall loose the bands of this temporal death, that all shall be raised from this temporal death. The spirit and the body shall be reunited again in its perfect form…Now, this restoration shall come to all, both old and young, both bond and free, both male and female, both the wicked and the righteous; and even there shall not be so much as a hair of their heads be lost” (Alma 11:42-44).

Joseph Smith, the founding Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught: “The fundamental principles of our religion are the testimonies of the Apostles and Prophets, concerning Jesus Christ, that He died, was buried, and rose again the third day, and ascended into heaven; and all other things which pertain to our religion are but appendages to it.”

With joy we sing on Easter morning:

“He is risen! He is risen!

Tell it out with joyful voice.

He is risen! He is risen!

Let the whole wide earth rejoice!”

Because of faith in Jesus Christ and His resurrection, Latter-day Saints build temples, where we may receive ordinances in behalf of departed loved ones, and where families are united for eternity.

Jesus taught: “Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God” (John 3:5).

Baptism is essential in God’s plan, and a loving Heavenly Father has provided a way whereby we may be baptized by proxy for those who died without knowing of the gospel. As Paul taught: “Else what shall they do which are baptized for the dead, if the dead rise not at all? Why are they then baptized for the dead?” (1 Corinthians 15:29).

These baptisms take place in sacred temples, in baptismal fonts much like those described in the ancient temple (see 2 Chronicles 4:2-4).

Because of Christ’s infinite Atonement and Resurrection, we may each rise above our mortal weaknesses and return to live with our Heavenly Father, His Son Jesus Christ, and our families through the eternities.

I sincerely invite you to visit the open house of the Richmond Temple, located at 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen, concluding at 8 p.m. on April 15. The temple will be dedicated on May 7 by President Dallin H. Oaks of the Church’s First Presidency.

DR. BRENT ROBERTS is the Branch President in the Sandy River Branch, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also Dean of Greenwood Library at Longwood University. He can be reached at brentsroberts@hotmail.com.