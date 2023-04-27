Task Force arrests 15 in Charlotte, Lunenburg counties Published 11:35 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Fifteen men and women are behind bars tonight, facing multiple drug, firearm and abuse charges as part of an operation by the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force. According to the Virginia State Police, investigators also seized methamphetamine, heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine and a number of illegal pharmaceuticals.

“We appreciate the continued work by our investigators, deputies and staff to bring this operation to a safe conclusion, and to rid our counties of illegal narcotics and other criminal acts that threaten the lives and safety of our residents,” Charlotte County Sheriff Royal S. Freeman and Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend Jr. said in a joint statement.

Corinne Geller added that 15 felony indictments were handed down. She serves as public relations director for the Virginia State Police. The indictments against the 15 individuals include Distribution of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Cocaine; Distribution of Fentanyl; Distribution of Schedule III Narcotics; Distribution of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance within a School Zone; Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance; Possession of Heroin; Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Additional indictments include Violent Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Child Abuse; Carnal Knowledge of a Minor without Force; and one felony count of Eluding Police.

“The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is committed to pursuing those who endanger the lives of our local communities with illegal firearms and drug trafficking and use,” said a task force representative. “The task force sincerely appreciates the support and cooperation of the public throughout this latest investigation.”

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of narcotics investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. Assisting with this investigation and arrests were the Halifax/ South Boston and State Police Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Those arrested by the Tri-County Task Force:

• Elijah Ray Couch of Halifax, North Carolina (Currently detained in North Carolina)

• Akhanaton Tutankhamun-Bey of Kenbridge

• Jason Lewis Duffey of Clarkesville

• Mary Carter of Kenbridge

• Tameka L. Menjivar, of Charlotte Court House

• Weldon Shea Armstrong of Victoria

• Teresa Lynn Beadles of Keysville

• Rodney Wayne Lee of Keysville

• Leonard W. van Lenten of Drakes Branch

• Samantha Shelton of Drakes Branch

• Felipe Neri of Charlotte Court House

• Starsky Creamer of Charlotte Court House

• Dexter Arthur Chambers of Keysville

• James Atwood of Charlotte Court House

• Stuart Reavis of Charlotte Court House

ASKING FOR HELP

Geller added that one more suspect is currently at large. The task force is asking for help in finding Brunswick County resident Tykee Fischer, who currently faces multiple outstanding warrants in connection with this case.

Anyone with information on Fisher is encouraged to contact the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force through the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (434) 542-5141, Lunenburg County Crime stoppers at (434) 696-3100, or the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696-4452.