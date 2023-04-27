Students take part in area art exhibit Published 11:45 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Each spring, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) sponsors the Annual Area Youth Art Exhibition, a show mounted on the LCVA’s lower level. The exhibition features a number of students from surrounding counties, including those in public, private and home schools.

Counties involved included Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward. Cumberland students displaying art in the Exhibition included the following:

Cumberland Elementary School:

Grade K: Lewis Hicks and Roran Lawson

Grade 1: Anansa Booker, Rosalie DuFrain, Devon Gilliam, Nathan Heath and Vivian Overstreet.

Grade 2: Georgia Blackwell and Cheyenne Jackson.

Grade 3: Anna Fleenor, Tyler Heath, Pais’lee Jaunarajs and Oleksandra Alieksieieva.

Grade 4: Rylen Osborne, Isabella Phillips-Rebel and Alaina Thompson.

Cumberland Middle School:

Grade 8: Keona Harris, Kahlil Rice and Cassidy Scott.

Cumberland High School:

Grade 11: Levi Dayton

Grade 12: Kyle Atwater, Gabriel Bernado, Callie Dominick, Lillian McConkey and Hannah Nuckols.