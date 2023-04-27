Students take part in area art exhibit

Published 11:45 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Staff Report

Cumberland Public Schools
Students with artwork displayed as part of the Longwood exhibit were recognized at the Cumberland School Board meeting held on Thursday, March 30. They included, from left, front row, Cheyenne Jackson, Georgia Blackwell, Vivian Overstreet, Roran Lawson, Lewis Hicks and Devan Gilliam. Second row, Alaina Thompson, Isabella Phillips-Rebel, Rylen Osborne, Oleksandra Alieksieieva, Rosalie DuFrain, Anansa Booker, Pais’lee Jaunarajs and Anna Fleenor. Back row, Keona Harris, Hannah Nuckols, Gabriel Bernado, Kyle Atwater and Kahlil Rice.

Each spring, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) sponsors the Annual Area Youth Art Exhibition, a show mounted on the LCVA’s lower level. The exhibition features a number of students from surrounding counties, including those in public, private and home schools.

Counties involved included Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward. Cumberland students displaying art in the Exhibition included the following:

Cumberland Elementary School:

Email newsletter signup

Grade K: Lewis Hicks and Roran Lawson

Grade 1: Anansa Booker, Rosalie DuFrain, Devon Gilliam, Nathan Heath and Vivian Overstreet.

Grade 2: Georgia Blackwell and Cheyenne Jackson.

Grade 3: Anna Fleenor, Tyler Heath, Pais’lee Jaunarajs and Oleksandra Alieksieieva.

Grade 4: Rylen Osborne, Isabella Phillips-Rebel and Alaina Thompson.

Cumberland Middle School:

Grade 8: Keona Harris, Kahlil Rice and Cassidy Scott.

Cumberland High School:

Grade 11: Levi Dayton

Grade 12: Kyle Atwater, Gabriel Bernado, Callie Dominick, Lillian McConkey and Hannah Nuckols.

More Education

Forestry Contest

FFA Chapter wins at State Forestry Contest

Cumberland High School Envirothon Team

Envirothon team wins big

Cumberland spelling bee

School board honors spelling bee winners

Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County supervisors sign off on tax rate increase

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections