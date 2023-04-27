School board honors spelling bee winners Published 9:30 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Arianna Trent, a fourth grader at Cumberland Elementary School, was recognized by the Cumberland County School Board during their March 30 meeting, for winning the district spelling bee. She competed against other grade level winners in first through eighth grades to receive this honor. She is the daughter of LaTia Crone and Devron Trent.

Joshua Rodriguez was also recognized as the division spelling bee runner-up. He is a sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School and the son of Chris and Emily Karst.

Grade level winners included the following: 1st Grade – Chase Dunivan and Fitzgerald “Fitz” Hensley (Runner-up); 2nd Grade – Cali Copeland and Gunner McDaniel (Runner-up); 3rd Grade – Sirrano Torres-Trent and Raeanna Mealy and Jamie DuFrain (Runners-up); 4th Grade – Arianna Trent and Leah Jones (Runner-up); 5th Grade – Bailey Spillman and Sebastian Mayes (Runner-up); 6th Grade – Joshua Rodriguez and Abbie Lawson (Runner-up); 7th Grade – Gideon Stone and Amirra Seymour (Runner-up); and 8th Grade – Peyton Turner and Eric Johnson (Runner-up).