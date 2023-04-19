Rotary will host bass fishing tournament Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Rotary Club of Farmville is hosting a charity bass fishing tournament from May 6 to May 13.

The entry fee for the Rotary Fishin’ Frenzy is $50, and all proceeds from the tournament will be funneled back into the community through the local non-profit organizations Rotary supports across central Virginia.

Anglers may fish in any publicly accessible waterway in Amelia, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway or Prince Edward counties. Fish may be caught from boats or paddle craft or on the bank or a dock.

Email newsletter signup

Competitors may fish at any time during the week. This is a catch, photo, and release tournament hosted by the iAngler app. Anglers will need to create a profile on the app and have their smart phone or digital camera with them as they fish to upload photos.

The biggest five-bass stringer by length wins $300. Cash prizes will also awarded for second and third places and for the single biggest bass caught. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony and social from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 13 at Wilck’s Lake Island in Farmville.

MORE ABOUT FARMVILLE ROTARY

Founded in 1938, the Rotary Club of Farmville is a service organization that raises money through events like the Fishin’ Frenzy to donate to community organizations that serve the community. Past recipients of Rotary donations include FACES food pantry, Piedmont Habitat for Humanity, Better Days Farmville and Waterworks Players.

For complete rules and to register, please go to https://ianglertournament. com/2023-rotary-fishin’-frenzy.

For more information on the tournament, contact John Miller at (757) 407-9541 or millerjd@longwood.edu or Ashton Bozo at 434-480-1393 and ashton.bozo@gmail.com.