Nunnally will run for a fourth term in Prince Edward County Published 11:02 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

FARMVILLE – Prince Edward County Treasurer Donna Bowman Nunnally will seek a fourth term in office. The lifelong Prince Edward County resident made the announcement last week. She’s served as the county’s treasurer since 2013 and as of this coming November, Nunnually will have worked for Prince Edward 25 years.

Nunnally has two daughters, Erica and Darienne, who both reside in Rice. Her parents Riley (deceased) and Blondell Bowman have been well-respected members of the community for many years. Nunnally said that both of her parents showed that hard work, kindness and respect will persevere.

“Fairness, courtesy and respect are important to me,” Nunnally said. “I recognize that each person has different circumstances. Therefore, I will always have an open-door policy to listen because people matter.”

Email newsletter signup

Nunnally said she’s proud of the accomplishments she and her team have achieved during her time as treasurer.

“Collections are up, reconciliations and investments are good,” Nunnally said. “Since becoming treasurer, the office has achieved accreditation through the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia. In my last term, I have become a certified Master Governmental Treasurer and currently have three deputies certified as Master Governmental Deputies. I want to focus on continuously improving operations and customer service while maintaining the outstanding record of service noted by the state.”

The county treasurer is an elected constitutional officer and is directly accountable to the citizens of Prince Edward County. The treasurer ensures the fiscal integrity of public funds, manages the investments of local funds and maintains detailed records for state collected accounts and bank account reconciliations. The office oversees billing and collection of taxes such as public service, personal property, real estate, vehicle license and all other county generated revenue.

“It has been a pleasure serving the citizens of Prince Edward County (and) I am asking for your vote on November 7, 2023,” Nunnally said.

She will be seeking the Democratic nomination.