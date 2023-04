Ministry holds food giveaway Published 9:02 am Friday, April 7, 2023

More than 300 Buckingham County residents came out on Sunday, April 2, to take part in an Early Easter Food Giveaway in Dillwyn. The ministry known as God’s Final Call and Warning organized the event, where 350 people received help of some kind. This marked the fourth giveaway event in four weeks for the Chatham-based ministry.