Longwood Garden Club has Artful Arrangement program at LCVA Published 1:06 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

FARMVILLE – On Monday, March 27, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) welcomed the Longwood Garden Club (LGC) for a celebration of flowers and art with their program entitled Artful Arrangements. Club members created interpretive floral arrangements based on the artwork of Eldridge Bagley, a Southside Virginia artist, whose art is currently on display at the gallery.

“The Longwood Garden Club has long admired the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ annual program Fine Arts and Flowers,” said Garden Club President Jennifer Wall. “Having an incredible museum in our community allowed us the opportunity to have a similar club program. The hope is to have all the area garden clubs participate in Artful Arrangements in an upcoming year for public opening and display.”

The LCVA was excited to host the creative floral designs of the LGC members,” said LCVA Executive Director Rachel Ivers. The session showcased the talents in the community through one of many forms creative expression takes.”

Seven members created arrangements and at the meeting, each arrangement was displayed on a pedestal beside the painting. The member and the name of the painting they selected follow: Shirley Blackwell, “Soul Colors”; Candice Dowdy, “Palatially Pink”; Shannon Friedman, “1959 Flamingo Motor Court”; Harlan Horton, “Hill Crest Motor Court”; Anne Tyler Paulek, “Reunion Table”; Jennifer Wall, “Morning Glory”; and David Whaley, “Gathering Pears”. All seven members were awarded blue ribbons.

Five members of the Club exhibited eight specimens. Shirley Blackwell, Harlan Horton, Reed Horton, Rachel Ivers, and David Whaley received blue ribbons.

Larissa Smith and Charles D. Ross hosted the meeting at the LCVA.

The exhibition, Reflections of the Heart: Eldridge Bagley – 50 Years of Painting, closes on April 16.