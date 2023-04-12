Longwood baseball ends road trip with victory over George Mason Published 11:44 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Longwood baseball ended a five-game road trip with a big win. The Lancers (14-22) took down George Mason 10-5. Luis DeLeon, Corbin McCloud, and Drew Camp led the offense, and a six-run ninth inning sealed the deal.

How it happened

Longwood’s offense helped snap a three-game losing streak by racking up 11 hits. That production paved the way for 10 runs for the eighth time this season. DeLeon, McCloud, and Camp combined for six base hits.

In the top of the first, Gregory Ryan Jr. smoked an RBI triple off the wall to put the Lancers on the board. Deleon doubled him home one batter later.

The Patriots (16-16) kept it close and answered with two runs to end the first in a 2-2 tie.

Longwood scratched across a run in the fourth, but George Mason equalized it in the sixth with a solo home run.

In the seventh, Longwood took the lead for good when Quincy Sippio scampered home on a wild pitch for a 4-3 lead.

The Lancer offense came alive in the ninth to put the game to rest. Tanner Thomas had a two-run single, and Camp drove in two more. The Lancers totaled six runs in the inning to take a 10-3 lead.

Brenton Fisher (2-2) earned the win. He pitched a scoreless relief inning in the sixth after coming on for Ethan Walker . Walker pitched into the sixth. The freshman threw well in his third collegiate start. He struck out two while giving up three runs on six hits and two walks. Andrew Melnyk, Dominick D’Ercole, and Wyatt Bunch also threw scoreless relief innings as well.

Connor Knox (0-3) took the loss for the Patriots. He gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Longwood baseball sticks with it

“We definitely had to stick with it today,” said Longwood head coach Chad Oxendine. “I’m proud of how our guys out some quality at bats together out there. It paid off in a big way in the ninth inning to help us put the game away. Ethan Walker did a good job keeping us in the game, and he gave us a chance to win on the mound. We’ve still got room to keep getting better, and I’m excited to see our team keep doing that as we focus on the details.”

Longwood notebook

The Lancers had at least 10 hits for the 12th time this season.

The win was Longwoods biggest over George Mason at the D1 level.

DeLeon had his ninth multi-hit game. He was 2-4 with two doubles.

Camp had his eighth multi-hit game. He went 2-3 and also drew two walks.

Camp also drove in multiple runs for the eighth time this year. He’s done it five times in the last 11 games.

Ryan drove in multiple runs for the 11th time. He leads the team with 11 multi-RBI games.

McCloud had his first multi-hit game of the season. He went 2-5 at the plate.

What’s next?

The Lancers are back home for a three-game conference series against No. 14 Campbell this weekend. The first game is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday. Game two will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and game three will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday. All three games will be aired on ESPN+.