Letter to the Editor: Why I support Tommy Wright Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Dear Editor,

I am proud to endorse Delegate Tommy Wright for House District 50 in the June 20 primary for the Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Wright is a proven Christian conservative who is committed to defending life, protecting our 2nd Amendment rights, and standing for the traditional family values that strengthen our Virginia communities. I encourage people to join me in supporting Delegate Tommy Wright on June 20.”

Bob Good

Congressman, 5th District