Letter to the Editor: Research beyond the headlines Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Dear Editor:

Democrats put people first. Our candidates take great pride in their work to protect the basic rights of our democracy with expanded voting rights and constant vigilance on the civil rights guaranteed to all of our citizens, including our most vulnerable friends, neighbors, and family members-minorities; LGBTQ; senior citizens; the disabled. By promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, we our families and our country are strengthened. Our candidates support having our wealthiest citizens pay their fair share of taxes which is the basis for American democracy. Our work through the years to support equality for women by protecting their right to privacy in reproductive health issues has assured the health of women and their families. By tackling the climate crisis, our candidates also work to ensure a healthy and clean environment. Our democracy will be stronger when our most vulnerable citizens are included and protected.

We must remember the breakdown of German society as the vulnerable groups became the persecuted. Rights that are important to you can be taken away as well. Research for yourself beyond the headlines. Vote in one of the June primaries and in the November 7th election. As a person of faith, my belief in a just and loving creator demands that I care for the disenfranchised and the vulnerable among us with my vote and my actions.

Email newsletter signup

Patsy Watson

Chair, Prince Edward

Democratic Committee