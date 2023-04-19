Letter to the Editor: Every secret must be built on truth Published 11:45 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Dear Editor,

As a result of the leaked secrets of the United States by Airman John Teixeira, the voices of authoritative entities of the government and the citizenry are demanding how this could happen and what should be done with the individual.

These are valid questions concerning one of the most serious breaches of American trust in one of the most dangerous periods in our history. However, what is missing in the outrage is the fact that no one seems to care that in the revealed secrets we have learned that our government has been lying to the American people and our allies. This revelation has damaged us globally. I recognize that every country has national legitimate secrets that must be held.. but.. every secret must be built upon truth. It is a trust breaker to to learn that the people who work for you, who have taken an oath to serve/defend you, are corrupt. A lying government is no more justified in its evil than a lying individual. We continue to find out what these people are like, but continue to put them in office.

Lewis Brandt

Dillwyn