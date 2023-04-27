Lancers wrap up spring track season Published 11:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Longwood men’s and women’s cross country wrapped up the spring outdoor track season with a trip to Lynchburg last week for the WildCat Twilight. As the team prepares to fully compete in the mid and long distances next spring in an official capacity, both the men’s and women’s teams earned points and set yet more personal bests to close out this spring.

TIMES:

Men’s 1,500 Meters

4. Sam Sager: 4:08.08

14. Misha Wiley: 4:20.10

17. Ethan Pettyjohn: 4:27.89

18. Javier Roldan: 4:28.90

20. Andrew Schaefer: 4:36.71

22. Bryce Christian: 4:41.26

28. Zachary Lam: 4:48.17

Women’s 1,500 Meters

9. Carolina Fairbanks: 5:05.22

18. Nicole Pinder: 5:18.52

23. Bailey Deaver: 5:29.74

24. Kathryn Oylear: 5:30.73

37. Caroline Fritz: 5:59.04

Men’s 800 Meters

4. Sam Sager: 1:58.99

8. Connor Williams: 2:01.37

Women’s 800 Meters

10. Kiersten Witte: 2:29.55

16. Caroline Fairbanks: 2:34.83

17. Kathryn Oylear: 2:38.88

19. Aislinn Garcia: 2:40.52

21. Rachel Simmons: 2:44.48

Men’s 5,000 Meters

8. Ben Goulet: 15:59.44

10. Saad Khan: 16:15.68

Men’s 4X400 Meter Relay

5. Longwood (Alec Daniel, Andrew Schaefer, Connor Williams, Sam Sager): 3:46.61

9. Longwood (Saad Khan, Javier Roldan, Ethan Pettyjohn, Misha Wiley): 4:03.29

Women’s 4X400 Meter Relay

3. Longwood (Grace Puleo, Kathryn Oylear, Kimmy Farrey, Nicole Pinder): 4:32.91

5. Longwood (Bailey Deaver, Aislinn Garcia, Rachel Simmons, Kiersten Witte): 4:38.88

NOTES FROM THE MEETING

The Lancer men tallied 17 points, and the Lancer women had 11 points as the team closed out 2023. As a part of the finale, the two squads set a 4 x 400 meter relay record for the team that all returners will have the opportunity to chase next year.

In addition, five runners set personal bests in the 1,500-meter races.

On the women’s side, Caroline Fairbanks posted a 5:05.22 that is one of the top five times in program history, and she finished ninth among 38 runners to earn a points. Meanwhile, Nicole Pinder (5:18.52) and Kathryn Oylear (5:30.73) both set personal bests.

In the men’s 1,500-meters, Sam Sager earned five points with his fourth-place finish at 4:08.08.

In the men’s 800-meters, Sager again earned five points with a 1:58.99 finish that put him fourth. Connor Williams also earned a point with an eighth place finish at 2:01.37.

For the women, Kiersten Witte clocked a 2:29.55 that was her top collegiate time, and she was only .008 seconds from earning points in the 800-meters.

In the men’s 5,000-meters, Benjamin Goulet was eighth to earn a pair of points with a time of 15:59.44. Saad Khan set a season-best time with a 16:15.68 to finish 10th in the same race.

Both teams earned points in the 4 X 400-meter relay as well, and the team set new standards to chase next season.

The team cooled down as the seniors led a 400 meter lap to bring the spring to a close.

WHAT THEY SAID

“I’m really happy with how this spring went preparing the team for our first outdoor campaign next year,” said Longwood head coach Brooke Craig. “We wouldn’t have grown without the three seniors from Clover Hill. Their leadership, hard work and dedication have led the program into a new era.”