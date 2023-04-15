Historical Society plans book sale, new program Published 6:48 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

It’s called the Battle of Cumberland Church. On April 7, 1865, this is where the Union Army led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant earned a victory by defeating Gen. Robert E. Lee’s army at what is present-day Jamestown Road.

You can learn more about the battle and the story around it next week. On Tuesday, April 18, the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold a Civil War-focused program with two speakers.

Dirk Warner will start things off with “The Civil War Battle of Cumberland Church: Discovering & Preserving a Forgotten Battle from April 7, 1865”. Up next will be Patrick Schroeder, who will give a more “blow-by-blow” discussion of the fighting that day that encompassed all the battles of Farmville. That includes the Southside Railroad/High Bridge fight just north of Farmville, the cavalry battle on Plank Road and Cumberland Church. His discussion will be called “Forgotten Friday: the April 7, 1865, Actions in Cumberland County, VA”.

Email newsletter signup

This will all happen at the Farmville Train Station, beginning at 7 p.m. Plus, if you’re a fan of Civil War books, the Historical Society will have an estimated 100 Civil War-themed books up for sale during Tuesday’s event. Many books will be in like-new condition, with prices ranging from $2 to $5 to $10 and a few just a bit more. Local Civil War historian Bob Driver will be on hand with his book for sale. The group asks that you bring cash to purchase any books. Refreshments of homemade cookies will follow the meeting.