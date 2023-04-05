Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of April 7 Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

APRIL 6 -7

HOLY WEEK SERVICES – New Hope Baptist Church in New Canton will finish out Holy Week services at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, Rev. Mildred C. Gough, Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church will preach about “Jesus Betrayed and Arrested”. On Friday, Rev. Mary C. Duncan, Associate Minister from New Hope Baptist Church will preach about being “Suspended Between Heaven and Earth.”

APRIL 6

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 7 p.m.

MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE – Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold Maundy Thursday services on April 6 at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group the Kendall Street Company on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 7-8

JOINT HOLY WEEK SERVICES – Heritage Baptist Church and Farmville Baptist Church will join together for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services. Maundy Thursday service will be at 7 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, with communion served. Good Friday service will be held at noon at Farmville Baptist Church, located at 132 North Main Street in Farmville.

APRIL 7

INTERNATIONAL BEAVER DAY EVENTS – Bear Creek Lake State Park will have a day of events on Friday, April 7, focused on beavers as part of International Beaver Day. The events begin at 10 a.m., with a hike that’s less than a mile over moderate terrain through the forest, to see one of the resident beaver dams. At 2 p.m., there will be a Touch Table set up to demonstrate several beaver related items. At noon, there will be a 45-minute presentation of a documentary on beavers.

HIGH BRIDGE BATTLE ANNIVERSARY – On April 6-7 in 1865, High Bridge became a victim of the American Civil War. While Gen. Lee was retreating from Petersburg, the Union army decided to form a task force to destroy High Bridge. However, the mission did not go as planned. Find out what happened at Camp Paradise, beginning at 6 p.m., located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice.

EASTER DRAMA – Liberty University’s King’s Players will perform a drama on Friday, April 7, at Concord Baptist Church, located on Francisco Road in Sheppards. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the FOCUS Center and everyone is welcome. This is a free event.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE – Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold Good Friday services on Friday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold a Good Friday service on Friday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will focus on “The Last 7 Sayings of Jesus,” presented by 7 different speakers.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road, will hold Good Friday services, beginning at 7 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will hold Good Friday services, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the 1960 French movie Eyes Without A Face on Friday, April 7. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group Chap Cash and Friends on Friday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Sisters and Brothers on Friday, April 7, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 8

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST – Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice will hold their monthly community breakfast on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The special guest speaker will be Rev. Tony Reeves from Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

EASTER EGG HUNT – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt, starting at 10 a.m.

FARMVILLE EASTER EGG HUNT – The Farmville Recreation Department will hold its Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. The event will be held at the Fireman’s Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road.

YOUTH FUN DAY – Zion Hill Baptist Church will hold a luncheon and Youth Fun Day on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 1 p.m.

SPRING FLING – Faith Bible Fellowship, located at 207 North Bridge Street in Farmville, will hold its annual Spring Fling on Saturday, April 8. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with all ages welcome. There will be a cookout, games, crafts, an egg hunt and fun on the new playground.

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8. The event begins at 3 p.m., with games and an egg hunt, followed by a meal of hot dogs, chips and a drink.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Craig Hansen on Saturday, April 8 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Kendall Street Company on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 9

SUNRISE SERVICE – Midway Baptist Church will hold an outside Sunrise Service, beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. The church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

SUNRISE SERVICE – Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin, will hold Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. Breakfast will be served after the service.

SUNRISE SERVICE – Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 16 Horsepen Road in Farmville, will hold an Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9, beginning at 6 a.m. Rev. Cetric Gayles will deliver the message and there will be breakfast following the service.

SUNRISE SERVICE – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will hold Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9, beginning at 6:30 a.m. This will be followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall at 7:15 a.m., with Sunday School at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m.

EASTER SERVICES – Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street, will hold Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. The service will be held on the church lawn. Then at 10 a.m., Easter worship will be held in the sanctuary. And finally, at 11:15 a.m., the church will hold an Easter Egg hunt on the church lawn.

EASTER MORNING BREAKFAST – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold an Easter morning breakfast at 9:30 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m.

EASTER SERVICES – Zion Hill Baptist Church will hold Easter services at 9 a.m. To-go plates will be available after the service.

EASTER SERVICE – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold Easter Service on Sunday, April 9, beginning at 11 a.m.

EASTER SERVICE – The Sandy River Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 400 6. St. NW in Burkeville, will hold a special Christ-centered Easter service on Sunday, April 9. The service begins at 10 a.m.

APRIL 11

VETERANS EXHIBIT – The Farmville library will host an exhibit opening on Tuesday, April 11. The exhibit, “Expanding the Audience for Veterans’ Voices,” opens at 6 p.m., featuring works written by military veterans and families about their experiences serving their country. Dr. Michael Lund, professor emeritus of Longwood University, will begin the event with a presentation called “Shaking the Hand of History”.

APRIL 12

FREE FILM SCREENING – There will be a free showing of “Not on This Land” on Wednesday, April 12, at the Dillwyn library’s community center. The film will begin at 6 p.m. and it details the role played by the Friends of Buckingham and citizens of Union Hill in stopping the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

APRIL 13

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, April 13, beginning at 7 p.m.

APRIL 14

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Austrian movie Corsage on Friday, April 14. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

APRIL 15

CRUISE-IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its first cruise-in for this year on April 15. The event will be held in the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA Storage, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All classic or antique vehicles are welcome.

HATITUDE — Everyone is invited to join Forest Baptist Church for their HATITUDE event on Saturday, April 15. The event begins at 3 p.m., with a musical performance by the New Bethel Men’s Community Chorus.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Rare Form on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 16

MINUTE FOR MISSIONS – Paul Baker of FACES will talk about his operation’s work during the Sunday, April 16 morning worship service at College Church at Hampden Sydney. The service begins at 11 a.m.

APRIL 18

APPOMATTOX RIVER MEETING – The Friends of the Appomattox River will hold a board meeting Tuesday, April 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Farmville Community Library meeting room.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — On Tuesday, April 18, the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will present a program with two speakers. Dirk Warner will begin with “The Civil War Battle of Cumberland Church: Discovering & Preserving a Forgotten Battle from April 7th, 1865”. The second speaker, Patrick Schroeder, will follow with a more “blow-by-blow” discussion of the fighting that day that encompassed all the battles of Farmville (the Southside Railroad/High Bridge fight just North of Farmville, the cavalry battle on Plank Road and Cumberland Church) called “Forgotten Friday: the April 7, 1865, Actions in Cumberland County, VA”. The meeting will be at the Farmville Train Station, beginning at 7 p.m. A sale of Civil War related books and refreshments will follow the meeting. The public is invited.

APRIL 21

FARM POND MANAGEMENT – The County Extension Office will hold a Farm Pond Management Program on Friday, April 21. The event will be held at Wilck’s Lake Island in Farmville, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those in attendance will learn how to control aquatic weeds, manage a fish population, improve water quality and establish exclusion fencing. To register and get information, contact the Prince Edward County Extension Office at 434-392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu. The cost is $10 to register, which includes a box lunch.

ANNUAL LADIES RETREAT — Farmville Church of Christ, located at 1401 Milnwood Road, will hold its 25th annual Ladies Retreat on Friday, April 21. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the church, with a theme of “The Deep, Deep Love of Jesus”. The message will be given by guest speaker Pat Payne, executive director of the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic. There will be music, worship, door prizes, fellowship and fun, with a free dinner provided. You can register online at farmvillechurchofchrist.org/ladies-retreat or by calling Nancy Willett at 434-542-5606.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Spanish film Cronos on Friday, April 21. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

APRIL 22

WATERWAY CLEANUP – Friends of the Appomattox River will hold one of their waterway cleanups on Saturday, April 22. Members and volunteers will meet at the Wilck’s Lake parking lot at 9 a.m. Litter will be removed both from the water and adjacent land. Equipment will be provided, but dress for trash pickup.

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will sell BBQ chicken between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. This will be held at the Masonic Lodge parking lot at 1470 Anderson Highway. Costs will be $8 for a quarter chicken or two quarters for $12. A meal will cost $12, including a quarter chicken, cole slaw, mac and cheese or two meals for $20. Call 804-912-5786 for more information.

APRIL 23

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM MEETING — Historic Buckingham will hold their spring membership meeting at the historic Maysville Presbyterian Church. The event begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 with a silent auction and refreshments in the church fellowship hall, with proceeds going to the Housewright House Museum’s roof fund. Following the auction, a program entitled “A Soldier’s Life” will be presented, with a historian on hand from Appomattox National Historical Park. The church is located at 12945 W. James Anderson Highway.

APRIL 28

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Japanese movie Paprika on Friday, April 28. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

APRIL 29

TECHNOLOGY/INDIAN RELIC SHOW — Historic Buckingham will hold a Primitive Technology Day and Indian Relic Show on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Lee Wayside, featuring demonstrations and hands-on events like blacksmithing, camping, showing primitive weapons, flint knapping, animal tracking and identification. There will also be live country music. An arrowhead hunt for kids will be held at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public.

BBQ & BAKE SALE – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a chicken barbeque and bake sale to benefit earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The chicken should be ready by noon.

SPRING GOSPEL CONCERT – Fire For Christ Ministries will hold a Spring Gospel Concert on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 2 p.m. Denise and the Traveling Aires will perform, along with the All for Christ Male Chorus. This is a free event for the community to fellowship and uplift God in song. If you have any questions please contact Jyniya Booker at 434-607-5921.

SPRING CRUISE-IN — The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department will host a spring cruise-in on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques given out to the first 50 vehicles. The fire department is located at 2673 Darlington Heights Road in Pamplin.

APRIL 30

GOSPEL MUSIC PROGRAM – A gospel program to benefit the Jolly Glee Club will be held at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church on Sunday, April 30. The church is located at 1743 Sulphur Spring Road in Prospect. Appearing on the program will be The Royal Supremes, The Voices of Triumph, The Traveling Angels, The Voices of Praise, Voices for Christ and Master of Ceremonies Rev. Adam Freeman, along with Anthony Tucker and Soldiers for Christ. The event begins at 3 p.m. For more information, call 434-547-0223.

MAY 7

SENSATIONAL 4 REUNION – The Sensational 4 with Gayle Jones Foster will hold a reunion event on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3 p.m. This will be at the Prince Edward County High School auditorium in Farmville. Admission is $10 and there will be guest groups performing and door prizes.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.