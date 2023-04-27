Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of April 28 Published 3:13 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

APRIL 27

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock group For A Dollar on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

BREAKFAST MEET AND GREET — Friends of the Prince Edward Republican Party are invited to join them for breakfast at Merk’s Place on April 27. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with Frank Lacey of Riverside Community Church serving as guest speaker. This will be a Dutch treat event.

APRIL 28

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a monthly 4th Friday self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, April 28. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. Active, former, retired military officers are welcome, along with their spouses, widows or guests.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will be holding a clothing giveaway on Friday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Some household items will also be available.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Japanese movie Paprika on Friday, April 28. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group Ben Dalton and Friends on Friday, April 28 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host disco and dance group Disco Risque on Friday, April 28, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 29

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will be holding a clothing giveaway on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Some household items will also be available.

TECHNOLOGY/INDIAN RELIC SHOW — Historic Buckingham will hold a Primitive Technology Day and Indian Relic Show on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Lee Wayside, featuring demonstrations and hands-on events like blacksmithing, camping, showing primitive weapons, flint knapping, animal tracking and identification. There will also be live country music. An arrowhead hunt for kids will be held at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public.

BBQ AND BAKE SALE — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a chicken barbeque and bake sale to benefit earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The chicken should be ready by noon.

PASTORAL RETIREMENT — New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Meherrin Road, will hold a service to commemorate the retirement of their pastor, Rev. Winston Bland. The event will be held on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 1 p.m. Rev. Vincent Eanes, pastor of Lone Oak Baptist Church will be the guest minister.

SPRING GOSPEL CONCERT — Fire For Christ Ministries will hold a Spring Gospel Concert on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 2 p.m. Denise and the Traveling Aires will perform, along with the All for Christ Male Chorus. This is a free event for the community to fellowship and uplift God in song. If you have any questions please contact Jyniya Booker at 434-607-5921.

DUNNINGTON MANSION TOUR — The Dunnington Mansion Foundation, working with John Plashal Photos, will hold another tour of the property on Saturday, April 29. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with tours offered twice during that period. The cost of a ticket is $50 and all information will be sent to your email as far as time and location, once you purchase a ticket at johnplashalphoto.com.

SPRING CRUISE-IN — The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department will host a spring cruise-in on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques given out to the first 50 vehicles. The fire department is located at 2673 Darlington Heights Road in Pamplin.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Marie Anderson on Saturday, April 29 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

STARFIELD EXPLORATION — Camp Paradise Access and the center of High Bridge will be the location for a spring sky program, starting at 8 p.m, on Saturday, April 29. From a point high above the Appomattox River’s floodplain, visitors can explore the cosmos from High Bridge with the Crewe Astronomy Club. This event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Americana and soul rock group Abby Bryant and the Echoes on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 30

WOMEN’S DAY EVENT — Beulah African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 115 S. Main Street in Farmville, will hold their annual Women’s Day on Sunday, April 30. The event will take place during the 11 a.m. service, with Rev. Andrea Price as the speaker and music provided by the B.A.S.I.C. Gospel Choir from Longwood University. Attendees are asked to wear something in a specific color to honor a special woman in your life.

MISSIONS DAY — The Cumberland Missionary and Educational Conference will hold a Missions Day on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 3 p.m. The event will be at the Bright Hope Center, located at 3883 Cumberland Road in Cumberland. Pastor Carl Hamiel of Center Union Baptist Church will deliver the message.

WOMEN’S DAY EVENT — The Women’s Ministry of Union RZUA Church in Meredithville will celebrate Women’s Day on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Evangelist Jacqueline Seward Morgan of Lawrenceville. The Friendship Baptist Church Choir and church family of Kenbridge will accompany her. The colors will be pink and black. For more information, call Joann Christian at (804) 731-1599 or (434) 676-3277.

GOSPEL MUSIC PROGRAM — A gospel program to benefit the Jolly Glee Club will be held at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church on Sunday, April 30. The church is located at 1743 Sulphur Spring Road in Prospect. Appearing on the program will be The Royal Supremes, The Voices of Triumph, The Traveling Angels, The Voices of Praise, Voices for Christ and Master of Ceremonies Rev. Adam Freeman, along with Anthony Tucker and Soldiers for Christ. The event begins at 3 p.m. For more information, call 434-547-0223.

MAY 1

POTLUCK DINNER — The Curdsville Community Center will hold its monthly potluck dinner meeting on Monday, May 1. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with guest speaker Martha Louis, president of the Buckingham County Historical Society. Everyone is welcome and asked to bring a covered dish or dessert. The Center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15.

MAY 2

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Scott Poling will present a program on how to read a frame. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, visit the group’s website at heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

MAY 3

ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER SUPPORT — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 2 p.m. The meeting will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Drive in Farmville. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

MAY 4

LUNCH AND LEARN — The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a “Lunch and Learn” session on Thursday, May 4, beginning at noon. The topic will be growing microgreens and the event will be in the conference room of the Virginia Cooperative Extension office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Mackenzie Gunn, Virginia Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, will present the program.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host blues, soul and rock group The Chris Timbers Band on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 5

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host reggae and rock group Underground Springhouse on Friday, May 5, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 6

AMISH SCHOOL CONSIGNMENT AUCTION — The Central Virginia Produce Auction Facility, located at 18440 E. James Anderson Highway in Dillwyn, will hold an Amish Parochial School Spring Auction, featuring 90 to 100 pieces of new furniture. The auction will also include flowers, handmade crafts and toys, new and used tools, antiques and farming equipment. For more information, including times, call 434-694-8127.

MAY 7

USHERS DAY — The Midway Baptist Church Ushers Ministry will hold their annual celebration on Sunday, May 7, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest minister will be Rev. Silas Blanton, associate minister of Sharon Baptist Church in Farmville. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

SENSATIONAL 4 REUNION — The Sensational 4 with Gayle Jones Foster will hold a reunion event on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3 p.m. This will be at the Prince Edward County High School auditorium in Farmville. Admission is $10 and there will be guest groups performing and door prizes.

WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION — Jericho Baptist Church will hold their annual Women’s Day celebration on Sunday, May 7. The event begins in the 11 a.m. service, with Minister Vernetta Bolden from Oak Union Baptist Church in Charlottesville as the guest speaker. Grab and go lunches will be available after the service.

MAY 12

MOTHER’S DAY DINNER FUNDRAISER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Mother’s Day Baked Potato and Salad Bar Dinner fundraiser on Friday, May 12. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with donations taken at the door. Tickets for the raffle are $5 for 1 and $10 for three. A number of different gifts will be available to win through raffle.

MAY 13

FIRST RESPONDERS EVENT — Piedmont Senior Resources will hold a first responders event on Saturday, May 13. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prince Edward County Middle School, where residents, both adults and children, can learn more about local first responders. The Dillwyn Fire Department, Prince Edward Fire Department, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office and the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to answer questions.

MAY 14

DEACONESS/MISSIONARY CELEBRATION — Midway Baptist Church will celebrate its Deaconess and Missionary Ministry on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The guest minister will be Minister Brenda Nash, associate minister of Unity Community Church in Powhatan. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

GUEST MINISTER — New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, May 14 service. Rev. Silas Blanton will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAY 20

TURTLE DAY — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park will host a celebration of turtles on Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the park. Scheduled presenters include biologist Meagan Thomas from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and a representative from Central Virginia Reptile Rescue. Ranger Myrtle, an animal ambassador for the park, will be attending. There will be turtle-themed games, turtle face painting and a selfie-station with wearable turtle shells. Turtle-themed merchandise will be available for sale. Activities are free but the regular $7 parking fee applies.

MAY 21

WOMEN’S DAY — Pilgrim Baptist Church’s Women’s Ministry will hold their annual Women’s Day event on Sunday, May 20, beginning at 3 p.m. Minister Yvette Mosby will deliver the message. The church is located at 9001 South Genito Road in Jetersville.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.