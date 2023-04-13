Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of April 14 Published 2:28 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

HED: Herald Church and Community Calendar

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

APRIL 13

Email newsletter signup

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, April 13, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Wilson Springs Hotel on Thursday, April 13, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 14

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Austrian movie Corsage on Friday, April 14. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host the WMLU Band Fest, including Longwood student led band Greg Ave, musical group Chestnut Grove and VA Man on Friday, April 14, beginning at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 15

CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its first cruise-in for this year on April 15. The event will be held in the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA Storage, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All classic or antique vehicles are welcome.

HATITUDE – Everyone is invited to join Forest Baptist Church for their HATITUDE event on Saturday, April 15. The event begins at 3 p.m., with a musical performance by the New Bethel Men’s Community Chorus.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Rare Form on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 16

MINUTE FOR MISSIONS – Paul Baker of FACES will talk about his operation’s work during the Sunday, April 16 morning worship service at College Church at Hampden Sydney. The service begins at 11 a.m.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Cumberland Historical Society will meet on Sunday, April 16, beginning at 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Old Log Cabin on Cumberland County School property. The program will feature Cumberland native, historical society member and Technical Media Producer for NBC 12, Dirk Warner. Also speaking will be Patrick Schroeder who is the historian for Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. They will be doing a dual Power Point presentation about the 1865 Battle of Cumberland Church. Dirk will begin the program with “The Civil War Battle of Cumberland Church: Discovering and Preserving a Forgotten Battle from April 7th, 1865”. Patrick will follow with “Forgotten Friday: the April 7, 1865 Actions in Cumberland County, VA” a discussion of the fighting that encompassed all the battles of Farmville.

APRIL 18

APPOMATTOX RIVER MEETING – The Friends of the Appomattox River will hold a board meeting Tuesday, April 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Farmville Community Library meeting room.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – On Tuesday, April 18, the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will present a program with two speakers. Dirk Warner will begin with “The Civil War Battle of Cumberland Church: Discovering & Preserving a Forgotten Battle from April 7th, 1865”. The second speaker, Patrick Schroeder, will follow with a more “blow-by-blow” discussion of the fighting that day that encompassed all the battles of Farmville (the Southside Railroad/High Bridge fight just North of Farmville, the cavalry battle on Plank Road and Cumberland Church) called “Forgotten Friday: the April 7, 1865, Actions in Cumberland County, VA”. The meeting will be at the Farmville Train Station, beginning at 7 p.m. A sale of Civil War related books and refreshments will follow the meeting. The public is invited.

APRIL 19

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH – The Prospect Neighborhood Watch will hold a meeting on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will happen at the Crossroads Community Center, located at 2966 Sulphur Spring Road in Prospect. The group will hear about neighborhood updates and an update on road signs.

APRIL 20

LONGWOOD ORCHESTRA CONCERT – The Longwood University Wind Symphony and Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Mike Waddell and Dr. Lauretta Werner, will present a concert on Thursday, April 20. Free and open to the public, the event will take place in Jarman Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Parking for the event will be available in the Wheeler Lot on the corner of High Street and Griffin Blvd. The concert will feature repertoire by Glass, Purcell, Williams, Desplat, Holsinger, Weber, Strauss and Ticheli.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Pressing Strings on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 21

FARM POND MANAGEMENT – The County Extension Office will hold a Farm Pond Management Program on Friday, April 21. The event will be held at Wilck’s Lake Island in Farmville, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those in attendance will learn how to control aquatic weeds, manage a fish population, improve water quality and establish exclusion fencing. To register and get information, contact the Prince Edward County Extension Office at 434-392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu. The cost is $10 to register, which includes a box lunch.

ANNUAL LADIES RETREAT – Farmville Church of Christ, located at 1401 Milnwood Road, will hold its 25th annual Ladies Retreat on Friday, April 21. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the church, with a theme of “The Deep, Deep Love of Jesus”. The message will be given by guest speaker Pat Payne, executive director of the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic. There will be music, worship, door prizes, fellowship and fun, with a free dinner provided. You can register online at farmvillechurchofchrist.org/ladies-retreat or by calling Nancy Willett at 434-542-5606.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Spanish film Cronos on Friday, April 21. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host The Porch Gilders on Friday, April 21 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Americana jam band The Judy Chops and CJ Oswald on Friday, April 21, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 22

EARTH DAY BIRD WATCHING – In a partnership with High Bridge Trail State Park, the Margaret Watson Bird Club will have volunteers at the park on Saturday, April 22 to share their knowledge. Residents can help the local bird club conduct a survey of wild birds on the Rochelle Tract, located 1.6 miles east of Farmville along the High Bridge Trail. This program will require participants to walk for about two miles of varied terrain Participants are asked to meet at the Charley’s parking lot in Farmville near the trail crossing with Main Street at 8:30 a.m.

WATERWAY CLEANUP – Friends of the Appomattox River will hold one of their waterway cleanups on Saturday, April 22. Members and volunteers will meet at the Wilck’s Lake parking lot at 9 a.m. Litter will be removed both from the water and adjacent land. Equipment will be provided, but dress for trash pickup.

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER – The Cumberland County Republican Committee will sell BBQ chicken between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. This will be held at the Masonic Lodge parking lot at 1470 Anderson Highway. Costs will be $8 for a quarter chicken or two quarters for $12. A meal will cost $12, including a quarter chicken, cole slaw, mac and cheese or two meals for $20. Call 804-912-5786 for more information.

EARTH DAY PROGRAM – Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will hold a Plants and Pollinators Earth Day Program on Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event starts at the Visitor Center, with residents learning about how native plants benefit pollinators and how to grow and care for them. Native plants from this region will be on display and participants can help plant them. This event is free to the public. For more information call the park at 804-561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

SPAGHETTI SUPPER – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a spaghetti supper fundraiser on Saturday, April 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, tea or lemonade. The cost is a donation at the door. Sauce by the quart will also be available for a donation of $6 while supplies last. Eat in or carry out options will be available.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country music group Lost in the Shuffle on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 23

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM MEETING – Historic Buckingham will hold their spring membership meeting at the historic Maysville Presbyterian Church. The event begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 with a silent auction and refreshments in the church fellowship hall, with proceeds going to the Housewright House Museum’s roof fund. Following the auction, a program entitled “A Soldier’s Life” will be presented, with a historian on hand from Appomattox National Historical Park. The church is located at 12945 W. James Anderson Highway.

APRIL 27

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock group For A Dollar on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

BREAKFAST MEET AND GREET – Friends of the Prince Edward Republican Party are invited to join them for breakfast at Merk’s Place on April 27. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with Frank Lacey of Riverside Community Church serving as guest speaker. This will be a Dutch treat event.

APRIL 28

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Japanese movie Paprika on Friday, April 28. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group Ben Dalton and Friends on Friday, April 28 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host disco and dance group Disco Risque on Friday, April 28, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 29

TECHNOLOGY/INDIAN RELIC SHOW – Historic Buckingham will hold a Primitive Technology Day and Indian Relic Show on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Lee Wayside, featuring demonstrations and hands-on events like blacksmithing, camping, showing primitive weapons, flint knapping, animal tracking and identification. There will also be live country music. An arrowhead hunt for kids will be held at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public.

BBQ & BAKE SALE – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a chicken barbeque and bake sale to benefit earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The chicken should be ready by noon.

SPRING GOSPEL CONCERT – Fire For Christ Ministries will hold a Spring Gospel Concert on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 2 p.m. Denise and the Traveling Aires will perform, along with the All for Christ Male Chorus. This is a free event for the community to fellowship and uplift God in song. If you have any questions please contact Jyniya Booker at 434-607-5921.

SPRING CRUISE-IN – The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department will host a spring cruise-in on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques given out to the first 50 vehicles. The fire department is located at 2673 Darlington Heights Road in Pamplin.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Marie Anderson on Saturday, April 29 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

STARFIELD EXPLORATION – Camp Paradise Access and the center of High Bridge will be the location for a spring sky program, starting at 8 p.m, on Saturday, April 29. From a point high above the Appomattox River’s floodplain, visitors can explore the cosmos from High Bridge with the Crewe Astronomy Club. This event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Americana and soul rock group Abby Bryant and the Echoes on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 30

WOMEN’S DAY EVENT – Beulah African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 115 S. Main Street in Farmville, will hold their annual Women’s Day on Sunday, April 30. The event will take place during the 11 a.m. service, with Rev. Andrea Price as the speaker and music provided by the B.A.S.I.C. Gospel Choir from Longwood University. Attendees are asked to wear something in a specific color to honor a special woman in your life.

GOSPEL MUSIC PROGRAM – A gospel program to benefit the Jolly Glee Club will be held at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church on Sunday, April 30. The church is located at 1743 Sulphur Spring Road in Prospect. Appearing on the program will be The Royal Supremes, The Voices of Triumph, The Traveling Angels, The Voices of Praise, Voices for Christ and Master of Ceremonies Rev. Adam Freeman, along with Anthony Tucker and Soldiers for Christ. The event begins at 3 p.m. For more information, call 434-547-0223.

MAY 1

POTLUCK DINNER – The Curdsville Community Center will hold its monthly potluck dinner meeting on Monday, May 1. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with guest speaker Martha Louis, president of the Buckingham County Historical Society. Everyone is welcome and asked to bring a covered dish or dessert. The Center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15.

MAY 4

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host blues, soul and rock group The Chris Timbers Band on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 5

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host reggae and rock group Underground Springhouse on Friday, May 5, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 7

USHERS DAY – The Midway Baptist Church Ushers Ministry will hold their annual celebration on Sunday, May 7, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest minister will be Rev. Silas Blanton, associate minister of Sharon Baptist Church in Farmville. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

SENSATIONAL 4 REUNION – The Sensational 4 with Gayle Jones Foster will hold a reunion event on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3 p.m. This will be at the Prince Edward County High School auditorium in Farmville. Admission is $10 and there will be guest groups performing and door prizes.

MAY 14

DEACONESS/MISSIONARY CELEBRATION – Midway Baptist Church will celebrate its Deaconess and Missionary Ministry on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The guest minister will be Minister Brenda Nash, associate minister of Unity Community Church in Powhatan. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.