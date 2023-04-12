Garden club installed new officers

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Staff Report

Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club

The Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club installed new officers on Thursday, March 13. Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs South-Central District President Lou Ann Dumminger read the charges to the new officers. Pictured are, from left, Dumminger; Historian Elsie Towler; Secretary Pat Howe; Co-Vice Presidents Marie Baker and Pam Murray; Co-Presidents Suzanne Van De Grift and Jackie Fairbarns. Not pictured Treasurer Barbara Knabe.

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyles

Herald Church and Community Calendar

Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of April 14

Moton Museum

Collection Day comes to Moton Museum this week

Granville Scott

Granville Scott: A New Old Hand for the Waterworks Players

Twin Lakes set for open interviews

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections