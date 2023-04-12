Garden club installed new officers Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club installed new officers on Thursday, March 13. Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs South-Central District President Lou Ann Dumminger read the charges to the new officers. Pictured are, from left, Dumminger; Historian Elsie Towler; Secretary Pat Howe; Co-Vice Presidents Marie Baker and Pam Murray; Co-Presidents Suzanne Van De Grift and Jackie Fairbarns. Not pictured Treasurer Barbara Knabe.