Fuqua School Honor Roll: Third Quarter 2023 Published 11:32 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/upper school levels for the third quarter grading period of the 2022-2023 academic year. The Honor Roll consists of three categories: High Academic Honors, Academic Honors, and Honors. During the grading period, students who earn all A’s attain High Academic Honors; students with all A’s and B’s attain Academic Honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain Honors. In addition, lower school students must receive no more than two “needs improvement” ratings on those Work Habits and Social Skills that are considered in determining Honor Roll eligibility. Middle and upper school students must earn conduct grades no lower than 2. The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:

FOURTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Emmalyn Allen, Alexis Cook, Fields Hicks, Emerson Martin and Lily Kate Schmidt.

Academic Honors: Bryant Allen, Ava Bowen, Vivian Clark, Berklee Click, Jase Crickenberger, Lane Cristo, Mason Fitzgerald, Berke Puckett, Kinley Tucker and James Vaughan.

Honors: Ella Gilliam

FIFTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Sophia Jamerson, Audrey Kott, Virginia McWilliams, Ashley Seiler and Kinsley Showalter.

Academic Honors: Campbell Frank, Charlotte Frank, Jenna Gray, Levi Price, Abigail Satterfield and Juby Towler.

Honors: Ford Aldrich, Serena Lentini, Scarlett Hatcher and Danica Wooten.

SIXTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Megan Allen, Eli Brown, Audrey Dickstein, Jack Porter, Martha Lucy Vincent

Academic Honors: Scott Aldrich, Bradie Allen, Charlie Allen, Alexis Call, Rocco Fortino, Maddie Fowlkes, Abigail Harris, Chloe Hearn, Alexander Kendall, Karson McCoy, Teagan McKinney, Reece Pembelton and Sarah Vaughan.

Honors: Carly Hazlegrove

SEVENTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Allen Blackman, Collins Easter, Kenna Schmidt and Wyatt Tucker.

Academic Honors: Brynn Atkinson, Riley Carter, Page McWilliams, Cole Milne, Maddy Morris and Kyle Redford.

Honors: Alyssa Carusso and Grant Gilliam.

EIGHTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Aviva Bloom, Rebekah Call, Aubrey Collins, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Colton Reynolds and Murphy Witko.

Academic Honors: Silas Bego, Chelsie Branch, Hunter Fowlkes, JonMichael Graham, Ainsley Harris, Hunter Hodges, Colin Jamerson, Makayla Kidd, Reese Ledger, Caroline Martin, Cameron Pace, Blair Pembelton and Mary Reagan Phaup.

Honors: Eden Shank

NINTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Lars Andrews, Rudee Atkinson, Bailee Click, Elizabeth Ledger, Kierston Lee, Ellie McLemore and Corbin Tinsley.

Academic Honors: Gabe Cannady, Nate Davis, Elle Franssen, Grace Furman, Jake Gibson, Emma Grant, Johnny Hall, Jackson Hicks, Emma Tucker

Honors: Julia Bennett and Peyton Savoye.

TENTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Marissa Dempsey, Taylor Elmore, Kaleb Knott, Marina Morris, Brandon Seiler and Gracie Shank.

Academic Honors: Madison Atkins, Candela Dolz, Olivia Fortune, Liana Jogand-Portigliatti, Caroline Krouse, Ksenia Popsui, Julian Price, Luke Royall and Isaac Satterfield.

Honors: Ransom Clark, Luke Jarrett, Harold Landis, Kaylie Ledger, Josh Milligan and Whitney Orme.

ELEVENTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Avary Collins, Carter McCarty and Jackson Whaley.

Academic Honors: Cole Foster, Vivian Gearheart, Hayden Hodges, Aubrie Jefferson, Sydney McDowell and Sam Minix.

Honors: Summer Carter, Sawyer Furlong, Tyler Holland and Immanuel Jennings.

TWELFTH GRADE

High Academic Honors: Jordan Ledger, Olivia Lorenzo, Rachel Mason, Grace McMichael, Grayson Newcomb, Grace Puckett, James Royall and Dalton Tucker.

Academic Honors: Shawn Garceau, Eva Gee, Tim Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Elena Meader, Kendall Moore and Chandler Wright.

Honors: Cole Atkins, Caroline Davis, Austin Frazier, Holt Mason, Shane Oettgen, Aaron Orange, Matthew Pembelton, Nate Reed and Alex Woods.