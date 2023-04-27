Foundation receives donation Published 11:08 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

On Tuesday, April 4, the Cumberland Clothes Closet (CCC) treasurer, Shirley Martin and director, Barbara Daniels, presented Bruce Robinson, chairman of the Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation, a donation for $8,000 to help fund scholarships for Cumberland High School graduates. This is the largest donation from the CCC to date.

Foundation officials said they appreciated what the Cumberland Clothes Closet does to help each year.

“Our students going to college are grateful that we have such a generous organization in our small, rural community,” the group said in a statement.

Email newsletter signup

The CCC officials added they would love to have more volunteers as their organization continues to grow.