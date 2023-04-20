FFA competes at the Southeast Area Rally Published 9:30 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Buckingham FFA Senior Chapter competed in several contests at the Southeast Area Rally on Thursday, March 9, at the campus of Southside Virginia Community College in Keysville. This regional event included Vet Science, Jr. Horse Hippology and Sr. Horse Hippology contests.

The Junior Hippology team placed first overall. The members of the team were Anna Snoddy placing second; Piper Scalido placing fifth; Sarah Bryant placing seventh; and Alexandra Morris. Addison Jones and Abigail Palmore competed as a two person team and placed sixth overall.

The Senior Hippology team placed second overall with Addie Baugher taking second place individual; Jenna Oliver taking fourth place individual; Amiah Porter taking sixth place individual; and Cayden Parrish taking 11th place individual. This contest involves all aspects of the equine industry including nutrition, conformation, breeds, muscle and skeletal systems and tack.

Email newsletter signup

The Vet Science Team placed sixth overall with Sarah Bryant placing sixth individually. The team members were Sarah Bryant, Addien Waggoner, Wyatt Wickizer and Abigail Palmore. Taylor Shelton competed as an individual. This contest includes a written exam with topics from animal health, veterinary terminology and specific health information for livestock and companion animals. They also had to complete a math practicum and identification of veterinary equipment and breeds of animals.