Farmville Wine Festival set to help local nonprofit Published 8:06 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

What do wine, fundraising and Meals on Wheels have in common? The Farmville Wine Festival, of course!

On Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can make their way to Farmville’s Riverside Park and enjoy this year’s event. Organizers don’t just promise a good time. They also want people to know money from the event will go to benefit Meals on Wheels of Prince Edward County.

At the event, visitors can partake in wine tasting, live music, a silent auction, food vendors and more.

Filling the Gap for Those in Need

“Our particular Meals on Wheels does not receive any state funds,” said Cheryl Gibson. She serves as marketing director for the Prince Edward County Meals on Wheels chapter. “We serve seniors and people under 65. We fill the gaps where people don’t have to be homebound, or over the age of 65. We serve 50-60 meals a day.”

Meals on Wheels purchases the meals they deliver to individuals from the hospital, and volunteer drivers set out on a mission every day to deliver these meals, providing a hot lunch to those in need.

“We’re small. We’ve been struggling since COVID. Every single dollar spent (at the festival) whether at the large silent auction, raffle or elsewhere — any ticket sales and all money spent goes 100% to Meals on Wheels,” Gibson added.

And if you want to help beyond the festival, that’s possible as well. Volunteer opportunities abound with Meals on Wheels. It takes anywhere from 8-15 people per route to deliver hot lunches daily. Some meals are delivered to Buckingham to those who reach out and express a need.

How do I take part?

If you’d like to attend The Farmville Wine Festival and experience all the event has to offer, armbands are available for advance purchase for $20. The armband received will be considered your ticket. The $20 ticket will grant you access to alcohol. Tickets will be $25 at the gate for drinking tickets.

Additionally, those who don’t want to drink but still want to support the event and attend can do so for $15. For those 10-21 years old, tickets are $10, while children under 10 are free.

Entertainment Abounds

Live music will be one of the highlights of the event, with The Castaways visiting from North Carolina. The beloved band has played the event for several years, and the community has grown to love seeing them year after year.

With 20-25 various vendors, there’s something available for everyone to explore and experience. Grab a quick bite to eat and try something new and different.

The beer wagon will be available from Three Roads Brewery and will be serving beer by the glass. Event goers will be required to purchase an armband before heading over to the beer wagon.

The Silent Auction will be a hit, with unique finds and a competitive environment.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. for the event and organizers suggest residents spend time exploring what the festival has to offer, knowing that you’re making a significant difference in the lives of many residents who, without Meals on Wheels, couldn’t eat without your support.

Questions and volunteer requests can be directed to Cheryl Gibson via e-mail at nightingale9591@gmail.com.