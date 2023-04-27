Edna Trent Goldman seeks re-election in Prince Edward County Published 12:05 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Edna Trent Goldman will seek a second term as Commissioner of the Revenue (COR) for Prince Edward County. She made the announcement Thursday, April 20, saying she humbly asks the local democratic committee for its nomination. Elected in the November 2019 general election by the citizens of Prince Edward County, Goldman said she would be honored to have the opportunity to continue serving as the Commissioner of the Revenue.

Goldman states that she is excited about the possibility of continuing in office for a second term. She recognizes that the county faced a number of challenges during her first term, such as the pandemic, 2021 real estate reassessments, facing staff turnovers, combating medical issues and an ever-changing environment/throughout all that, Goldman said, the citizens of Prince Edward County have always remained her number one priority.

During her current term, she and her staff have provided what she called extraordinary citizen access, offering friendly, courteous, and professional services dedicated to all.

Amid COVID-19, the Commissioner’s Office maintained its dedication to providing services which enabled citizens to continue uninterrupted real estate and personal property tax business. The real estate and business/personal property assessments were generated and processed as required by the state code and local ordinances.

“With the COVID-19 restrictions being less constraint, residents are frequenting the courthouse more, and it is delightful to see their smiling faces, and having the face-to-face communications again,” Goldman said.

LOOKING BACK

Under her direction, the Commissioner’s Office implemented or continued the following:

2021 real estate reassessments, transient occupancy tax, the county food & beverage tax, the disabled veterans’ personal property tax exemption, enrolling the office in the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia, ensured that deputies become certified master deputies and the commissioner a certified master commissioner.

She also pointed to the fact her office provides free state income tax preparation services, makes it possible for realtors, appraisers, surveyors, and others to access office records, worked directly with elected officials of surrounding counties, coordinated with the county administrator’s office to determine revenue projections. She also contacted and encouraged new short-term rental hosts and food vendors to register their businesses, which will increase revenue for the county.

GOLDMAN’S BACKGROUND

She is married to Lt. Robert L. Goldman with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office. She is a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, NAACP, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Eta Chapter, Virginia Association of Assessing Officers, and Virginia Association of Local Elected Constitutional Officers.

Edna Trent Goldman, also known as “Reba,” said she is asking for residents to give their support by voting for her as Prince Edward County’s Commissioner of the Revenue on November 7.