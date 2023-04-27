Donation given to clothes closet Published 11:55 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Barbara Daniels, Director of the Cumberland Clothes Closet, presented a donation check to Dawn Stiller, Clinic Manager of the Free Clinic of Powhatan. In addition, the Clothes Closet supports the mission of the Free Clinic by providing vouchers for patients toward the purchase of needed clothing and other items. The Cumberland Clothes Closet is a nonprofit organization (501C) that accepts donations of clean useable clothing, glassware, shoes, linens, books and small appliances. They are located at 47 Community Drive Building C in Cumberland. The Clothes Closet is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Free Clinic of Powhatan provides compassionate care to the uninsured or underinsured in Powhatan, Amelia, Cumberland and Chesterfield Counties. Follow us on Facebook or visit our website: Freeclinicofpowhatan.org.