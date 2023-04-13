Devotional: Remember the promise Published 5:00 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

What a special weekend this past weekend was! Good Friday was a day to reflect on the substitutional death of Jesus on the cross, the place of the great exchange. He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him, 2 Cor 5:21.

Sunday morning, we gathered to celebrate the glorious resurrection of our Lord. By this resurrection, Jesus conquered death on our behalf, ushering in the promise of eternal life, to all who call on the name of the Lord in faith. We will rejoice in the hope of our own resurrection and embrace the ministry and power of the Holy Spirit within us, which in many cases in our day, is overlooked.

The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, reveals Him both as the suffering servant, and victorious King. Isaiah 53 prophesies that the Messiah comes as a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. He forever understands our infirmities and is here to help and deliver. The blood of Jesus sets us free from the bondage of sin. His power over death opens wide the door for our healing and restoration before God and man. May we experience all that God has in store for us.

Email newsletter signup

Jesus is the victorious King, but are you victorious in the kingdom of Jesus? 50 days after Jesus’ resurrection, the promise of the Holy Spirit became a reality to the church, and is still available to empower believers today. Would you open your heart to a greater work of the Holy Spirit upon your lukewarm soul. Revival is a personal gift from God, unwrap it, by faith.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.